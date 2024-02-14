Airtel's Nxtra to procure 140,208 MW renewable energy for data centres

Nxtra by Airtel has a massive network of data centres in India with a dozen large and 120 edge data centres across the country | Photo: Unsplash

Nxtra, the data centre unit of Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday announced an agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to procure an additional 140,208 MWh (megawatt-hour) of renewable energy.

With this, Nxtra has fortified its existing commitment of reducing its carbon footprint through renewable energy sources annually by nearly 99,547 tCO2e (stands for 'tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent').

"As per the agreement, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will set up captive solar and wind power plants of 48 MWdc and 24.3 MW, respectively, for Nxtra's data centres in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha," the release said, announcing the pact.

This is in line with Nxtra's resolve to achieving its net-zero target of 2031 and further strengthen its credentials as India's largest chain of green data centres in the country, the release added.

"This is in addition to Nxtra's multiple other interventions to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 100 per cent by FY31," it said.

Nxtra has accelerated the adoption of green energy across all its operations, put in place energy efficient infrastructure and processes and implemented sustainable business practices at its workplaces.

Nxtra by Airtel has a massive network of data centres in India with a dozen large and 120 edge data centres across the country.

It will invest over Rs 5,000 crore over the next few years to build six new hyperscale data centres across key metro cities in India and expand its capacity by 2x to over 400 MW.