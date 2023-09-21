close
Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

The agreement is designed to cater to Nepal's diverse energy requirements, offering scalable solutions from 1 KW to MW levels

Renewable energy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Renewables solution provider Tata Power Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has collaborated with Nepalese firm Dugar Power to accelerate Nepal's renewable energy initiatives.
This tie-up heralds TPREL's strategic entry into Nepal's rapidly evolving renewable energy sector and sets the stage for a quantum leap in accelerating Nepal's shift toward sustainable energy, according to a statement.
"Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has signed an agreement with Dugar Power Private Ltd (Dugar Power), a subsidiary of Dugar Group which is a prominent business house in Nepal," a company statement said.
The partnership is set to deploy transformative solar technologies to produce a range of on- and off-grid energy solutions and mark the inception of a long-term commitment to energy sustainability in the region.
The agreement is designed to cater to Nepal's diverse energy requirements, offering scalable solutions from 1 KW to MW levels.
"This partnership with Dugar Power is a strategic alliance engineered to redefine Nepal's energy landscape. As we make our entry into Nepal's promising renewable energy market, we intend to generate a transformative impact," Ashish Khanna, CEO of TPREL, said in the statement.

This opens up new horizons for TPREL to diversify its offerings, including supply cells & modules, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Operations and Maintenance (O&M) in Nepal, the statement said.
"Our alliance with TPREL is a strategic alignment in achieving Nepal's long-term objectives for renewable energy and energy self-sufficiency," Abhishek Dugar, Managing Director of Dugar Power, said.
TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company Ltd, is a leading player in the renewable energy sector, having globally shipped over 3GW of cells and modules.

Topics : Tata Power renewable energy Green energy Nepal

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

