Airtel to source 23,000 MWh of renewable energy for 6 Nxtra data centres

Bharti Airtel announced on Monday that it will purchase 23,000 MWh of renewable energy by Q4FY24 for its data centre company, Nxtra.

In line with its commitment to minimise its carbon footprint, Airtel plans to invest in renewable energy projects managed by Continuum Green India Pvt Ltd and Vibrant Energy Holdings Pte Ltd. The investment aims to power six of Nxtra's Edge data centre facilities.

The acquisition will proceed through an open access route, wherein Airtel will invest in Continuum Green's project company. This company will supply eco-friendly power from solar and wind energy projects to Nxtra's Edge data centres in Madhya Pradesh.

In a similar vein, Airtel has entered an investment agreement with Vibrant Energy's project company to supply solar energy to its Edge data centre in Vijayawada.

With these new additions, the total contracted renewable energy capacity for Nxtra data centres will surpass 274,000 MWh. The company is on its way to becoming a leader in developing eco-friendly data centres.

"As a leader in India's data centre sector, Nxtra is committed to becoming a Net Zero Company by 2031. We believe that the growth of India will be reflected in its data centre industry in the years to come. We are devoted to minimising our carbon footprint and spearheading the eco-friendly data centre movement in the country," said Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel.