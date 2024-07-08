Ajmera Realty is one of the leading players in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Monday reported a 36 per cent rise in its sales bookings to Rs 306 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on better demand.

The company had sold properties worth Rs 225 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Dhaval Ajmera, Director at Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said the company achieved robust growth of 36 per cent buoyed by the successful launch of its project 'Ajmera Vihara' at Bhandup in Mumbai.

"Reflecting on FY24, it has indeed been a stellar year for us and Q1FY25 began with significant progress marching towards our full-year guidance.



"Our achievements underscore our commitment to future growth and moving forward to an ambitious 5x growth strategy. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our substantial pipeline of 7 new projects having estimated GDV (gross development value) of about Rs 4,300 crore," he said.

Ajmera said the sector outlook remains positive.

Ajmera Realty is one of the leading players in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).