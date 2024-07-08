Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharat Petroleum, Vitol Asia among eight bidders for Sri Lanka LPG terminal

Litro holds the largest market share in Sri Lanka's duopoly LPG market that is mostly focused on domestic gas supplies

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Sri Lanka finalised an IMF program with the global lender last March, pledging to reform its economy to emerge from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Reuters COLOMBO
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vitol Asia and Bharat Petroleum are among eight bidders for Sri Lanka's state-run LPG company and terminal as the island nation looks to reduce losses incurred by government-owned enterprises under a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The eight bidders can now submit proposals to the Sri Lankan government for the acquisition of shares in Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Litro Terminals (Private) Limited, a statement released by Sri Lanka's finance ministry said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The other shortlisted bidders are Siamgas and Petrochemicals Public Company Limited, Bgn Int Dmcc And Bayegan Dis Ticaret A.S, Confidence Petroleum India Limited, OQ Trading Limited, Tristar Transport LLC and Infinity Holdings, and Infinity Holdings Sidecar 1 and National Gas Company Saog.
 
Litro holds the largest market share in Sri Lanka's duopoly LPG market that is mostly focused on domestic gas supplies.
Sri Lanka finalised an IMF program with the global lender last March, pledging to reform its economy to emerge from its worst financial crisis in decades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BPCL Bina Refinery

Bharat Petroleum seeks Rs 31,000 crore loan for Bina refinery expansion

Bharat Petroleum, BPCL

BPCL Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 30% to Rs 4,789 crore

A runway under construction at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Bharat Petroleum to lay 35-km ATF pipeline from Piyala to Noida airport

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

RVNL's order book touches Rs 65,000-cr mark, plans to add foreign projects

BPCL

BPCL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 82% on higher refining, sales margins

Topics : Bharat Petroleum LPG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon