Akasa Air had worst load factor in March 2023, SpiceJet topped the charts

None of the airlines, except Vistara, responded to Business Standard's queries regarding their load factors in March. Vistara stated that the airline focuses not only on load factors but also cohesively looks at overall performance. "Having said that, we have been witnessing encouraging demand for our offerings, even in the January to March quarter, which has traditionally been a weak period for travel and hospitality," Vista

New airline Akasa Air had the worst load factor, which signifies the number of seats filled in planes, in March among all seven major Indian carriers at 75.38 per cent, as per the data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. On the other hand, cash-strapped SpiceJet had the best load factor in March at 92.82 per cent. These two carriers' load factors are in direct contrast to their on-time performance (OTP) in March. Akasa Air was at the top and SpiceJet was at the bottom in the OTP chart for March, as per the data.