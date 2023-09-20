Akasa flying less after some pilots quit abruptly: CEO Vinay Dube

Indian budget carrier Akasa Air is flying less and will give up market share in the short term to ensure it runs a reliable operation after some pilots quit the airline, CEO Vinay Dube told employees in an email late on Tuesday.

"When a small set of pilots abandoned their duties and left without serving their mandatory contractual notice period, it forced a disruption of flights between July and September, necessitating last minute cancellations," Dube said in the email reviewed by Reuters.

Akasa's market share slipped to 4.2% in August from 5.2% a month earlier, according to latest available data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator.

The company has initiated legal action against the pilots that have quit without serving their mandatory contractual notice period, Dube said.

Akasa has also received the DGCA's nod to fly to international destinations and will begin those operations before the end of the year, Dube wrote in the email.

Akasa did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Also Read Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines? India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata Govt to decide on Go First bankruptcy, lessors seeking planes fear impact Genpharmasec to acquire 70% stake in DHPL in phased manner over one year Meta announces new business-focused features for WhatsApp in India: Details Asia Healthcare acquires majority stake in AINU, to invest Rs 600 cr What to expect from Amazon's special launch event? Check key details below Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on Saturday

Shares of rival IndiGo, India's largest airline, reversed course to trade 0.5% higher after the report on Akasa.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Varun Vyas, Editing by Louise Heavens and Christian Schmollinger)