Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Alberta investment, HDFC Life to invest Rs 667 cr in India Grid Trust

Alberta investment, HDFC Life to invest Rs 667 cr in India Grid Trust

According to a statement, India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) announced the launch of its preferential issue process to raise Rs 695 crore following the successful conclusion of the offer-for-sale (OFS)

India Grid

Ambit Capital and SBI Caps are running a preferential issue process on IndiGrid's behalf. | Source: official website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Grid Trust on Tuesday said Alberta Investment Management Corporation and HDFC Life will invest Rs 567 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively, in it.
According to a statement, India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) announced the launch of its preferential issue process to raise Rs 695 crore following the successful conclusion of the offer-for-sale (OFS).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
IndiGrid on Tuesday launched its preferential issue process to raise Rs 695 crore through primary issuance of units for Rs 136.43 /unit, it added.
IndiGrid has received investment commitments from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers, and HDFC Life for an investment of Rs 567 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively, with a balance committed by other investors.
Ambit Capital and SBI Caps are running a preferential issue process on IndiGrid's behalf.
Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer IndiGrid, said, "We are also delighted to welcome AIMCo and HDFC Life through a preferential issue, in our roster of reputed investors".

More From This Section

Jio financial services

Jio Financial ups stake in Jio Payments Bank to 82.17% for Rs 68 cr

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

YES Bank removes financial market head Amit Surekha with immediate effect

PremiumChalla Sreenivasulu Setty

Retail asset quality, deposits key challenges for new SBI chairman

road construction infra

Revenue growth of road EPCs to slow down to 5-7% by FY26: CRISIL Ratings

Dailyhunt

VerSe Innovation to reach Ebitda break-even by FY25-end: Co-founder

Ahmed Mubashir, Managing Director, Head of EMEA and India, Infrastructure from AIMCo, said, "AIMCo is also impressed by IndiGrid's track record of enabling accretive growth and is excited to be further supporting and enabling that journey with this equity injection".
Last week, KKR successfully concluded an OFS process to bring their unitholding down from 21.17 per cent to 3.85 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiuminsurance

Look beyond surrender value rules as growth healthy for life insurers

fine penalty

Irdai levies Rs 2 cr penalty on HDFC Life Insurance for violating norms

pension

Pension plans of various companies, terms, collected in one table

PremiumLife Insurance, Insurance

Life insurance firms likely to see strong growth in non-linked policies

Keki Mistry, chairman of HDFC Life

Irdai may consider implementing risk-based supervision model: Keki Mistry

Topics : HDFC Life Insurance HDFC Life India Grid Trust

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon