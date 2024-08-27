Business Standard
YES Bank removes financial market head Amit Surekha with immediate effect

YES Bank removes financial market head Amit Surekha with immediate effect

Sources in the bank said the development does not have any bearing on the financial aspects of the bank. "It was a human resources department decision," a source said

Surekha has been associated with the lender for close to two decades.

BS Reporter MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Private sector lender Yes Bank has expelled its country head for financial markets, Amit Surekha, with immediate effect.

“Mr Amit Sureka, Country Head, Financial Markets, ceases to be part of the senior management of the Bank and has been relieved from the services of the Bank on Tuesday, August 27, 2024,” Yes Bank said in a communication to the exchanges, without citing any reason.
Sources in the bank said the development does not have any bearing on the financial aspects of the bank. “It was a human resources department decision,” a source said.

Surekha has been associated with the lender for close to two decades. While many senior officials from the Rana Kapoor dispensation were asked to quit after the reconstruction of the lender in March 2020, Surekha was one of the few old guards who continued in senior management after State Bank of India picked up a majority stake.

Topics : YES Bank Markets Banks

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

