YES Bank removes financial market head Amit Surekha with immediate effect

Private sector lender Yes Bank has expelled its country head for financial markets, Amit Surekha, with immediate effect.

“Mr Amit Sureka, Country Head, Financial Markets, ceases to be part of the senior management of the Bank and has been relieved from the services of the Bank on Tuesday, August 27, 2024,” Yes Bank said in a communication to the exchanges, without citing any reason.

Sources in the bank said the development does not have any bearing on the financial aspects of the bank. “It was a human resources department decision,” a source said.