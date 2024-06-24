Alcobev players ramp up single-malt portfolio to cater to surge in demand

As Indian single malts gain global recognition, distillers are ramping up their portfolio to meet the increasing demand from consumers.

Leading industry players like DeVans, AABL, Diageo, and Radico Khaitan are innovating and diversifying their single-malt offerings, indicating a promising future for the palatable scotch in India.

According to a Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), Indian single malts commanded the market in 2023, comprising 53 per cent of total sales.

Out of 675,000 nine-litre cases of single malts sold in India last year, domestic whisky producers accounted for around 345,000 cases, with Scottish and other