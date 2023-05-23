close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ALD Automotive completes acquisition of LeasePlan, makes local mgt changes

With this deal, the combined entity now has a total of 3.31 million vehicles managed worldwide

BS Reporter Chennai
Automotive slump &amp; industrial policy

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global lease mobility player ALD Automotive has successfully completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in LeasePlan, a leading fleet management and mobility company, from a consortium led by TDR Capital.
With the acquisition, the combined entity now has a total of 3.31 million vehicles managed worldwide. By joining forces, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan will lead the way to net zero and further shape the digital transformation of the industry. The combined entity will leverage on scale and complementary capabilities to strengthen its competitiveness and deliver sustained growth.

Following the completion of this acquisition, ALD Automotive and LeasePlan in India will begin the process of integrating into one company, subject to regulatory approval. To lead strategic development of the combined entity in India, Tim Albertsen, Chief Executive Officer of ALD Automotive | LeasePlan, has appointed Suvajit Karmakar, previously General Manager of ALD Automotive in India, as Country Managing Director and Asia Sub-regional Director, overseeing business activities for the Group in Malaysia and Thailand, with immediate effect.
Karmakar is one of the key talents selected from both ALD Automotive and LeasePlan, who is best positioned to implement the combined entity’s challenging integration plan moving forward and successfully deliver the strategic development growth targeted in the coming months and years, the company said in a statement.

Karmakar has been working with ALD Automotive India since 2005 where he joined as Country Head – Sales & Marketing and was elevated to the position of the CEO and Whole Time Director of the Company in January 2013. Prior to joining ALD Automotive, Suvajit worked with organisations including ICICI Bank, Whirlpool of India and Philips India (Consumer Electronics division). He has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and a Masters in Business Administration.

Also Read

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Export, demand slowdown may hurt Schaeffler India's near-term prospects

Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum

Physis Capital announces first close of $50 mn fund for start-ups

Bulls fancied these 5 auto ancillaries in 2022; charts hint 25% rally ahead

Amara Raja Batteries posts 41% rise in Q4 net profit; revenue up 11%

Ashok Leyland Q4 consolidated net up four-fold to Rs 803 cr

Nirma, 3 private equity firms in race to buy Glenmark Life Sciences

Microsoft's Bing chatbot updated with chat history: Details on all upgrades

Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

Topics : Automotive automotive industry

First Published: May 23 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ALD Automotive completes acquisition of LeasePlan, makes local mgt changes

Automotive slump &amp; industrial policy
2 min read

Amara Raja Batteries posts 41% rise in Q4 net profit; revenue up 11%

Amara Raja batteries, Exide
2 min read

Dynamic Cables Q4 profit up 18% to Rs 10 cr, income grows to Rs 179.60 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Ashok Leyland Q4 consolidated net up four-fold to Rs 803 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Infosys unveils a platform 'Topaz' for generative artificial intelligence

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon