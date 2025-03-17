Alkem Lab targets 2026 semaglutide launch, clinical trials underway

Alkem Laboratories is preparing to enter the highly lucrative semaglutide market in India, with clinical trials for the GLP-1 drug already underway following regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The company aims to launch the drug close to the patent expiration date in March 2026, depending on the outcome of clinical trials and final regulatory approvals.

In a recent conversation, Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta confirmed that the company has a sufficient supply chain to support the demand for semaglutide, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. Semaglutide, the active ingredient in drugs like