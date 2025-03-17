Monday, March 17, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Alkem Lab targets 2026 semaglutide launch, clinical trials underway

Alkem Lab targets 2026 semaglutide launch, clinical trials underway

Leading pharmaceutical companies, including Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Mankind Pharma, and Natco Pharma, among others, are already preparing to launch drugs in this category

Alkem labs, Alkem logo
Premium

Alkem plans to leverage its distribution network, which spans Tier-2 to Tier-4 cities in India, to ensure broad access to the drug | Credit: Company Website

Anjali Singh Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alkem Laboratories is preparing to enter the highly lucrative semaglutide market in India, with clinical trials for the GLP-1 drug already underway following regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The company aims to launch the drug close to the patent expiration date in March 2026, depending on the outcome of clinical trials and final regulatory approvals.
 
In a recent conversation, Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta confirmed that the company has a sufficient supply chain to support the demand for semaglutide, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. Semaglutide, the active ingredient in drugs like
Topics : Alkem Laboratories clinical trials CDSCO

