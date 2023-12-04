Allen Career Institute acquires AI enabled edtech platform Doubtnut

Allen Career Institute (Allen) has acquired Doubtnut, an AI-led edtech platform. This strategic move reflects Allen’s commitment to building technology-led learning solutions focused on improving students' learning outcomes. The companies did not reveal the value of the transaction, but according to industry sources, it is about $10 million.

Doubtnut's team will continue focusing on building a doubts resolution experience for students of Allen and Doubtnut.

"Timely and effective resolution of doubts is a core consumer need in education,” said Nitin Kukreja, chief executive officer of Allen. “Doubtnut's platform will allow us to greatly enhance the learning experience for our students."

Allen will bring its curriculum and academic offerings to Doubtnut’s student base and cater to their needs for a better education. Doubtnut's platform has a monthly reach of 32 million students across digital apps, websites and YouTube channels.

"We resonate with Allen's vision of creating technology products that are focused on improving learning outcomes,” said Aditya Shankar, co-founder of Doubtnut.

EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Allen, and Trilegal acted as the legal advisor. TTA acted as the legal advisor to Doubtnut, Aeka Advisors acted as Tax advisor to Doubtnut.

Allen said it continues to strengthen its focus on building a world-class technology team. It has hired professionals from leading global and Indian consumer tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Flipkart, Samsung, and Twitter, taking its technology and product teams based in Bengaluru to more than 120.

Founded by Rajesh Maheshwari in 1988, Allen said it has impacted over 2,800,000 students since its inception. Allen has a Pan-India base with more than 200 classroom centres in 53 cities. The institute offers a range of programmes, including classroom coaching, distance learning, online tests, and study material.