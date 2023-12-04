J Kumar Infraprojects bags construction order worth Rs 379 crore in Mumbai

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd on Monday said that it has bagged a construction order worth Rs 378.7 crore.

The project pertains to the construction of a flyover.

"The company is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance...for the project...design and construction of the flyover (Missing Links) from Link Road, Andheri (West) to Poonam Nagar (JVLR) adjacent to the alignment of Metro Line - 6 of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project is to be completed within a period of 30 months, the filing said.

JKIL is into construction of urban infra projects including metros, flyovers and bridges. It is focused on engineering, procurement and construction projects, having foothold in various sectors like urban infrastructure, transportation and civil construction.