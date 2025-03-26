Amazon Fresh ups presence in tier-II, -III mkts; expands to over 170 cities

Amazon India has made a significant expansion of Amazon Fresh, its full-basket grocery service, to over 170 cities and towns across the country. This expansion coincides with Amazon Fresh’s impressive 50 per cent year-on-year growth in H2’24 vs H2’23, cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing categories on Amazon.in.

Amazon Fresh offers a comprehensive range of wet and dry groceries, including fruits, vegetables, dairy (including milk and bread), frozen products, beauty items, baby care essentials, personal care products, and pet supplies.

The expansion allows Amazon Fresh to extend its reach into India’s tier-II, tier-III cities and towns and beyond,