Amazon launches Multi-Channel Fulfilment for sellers and brands in India

Amazon's logistics capabilities to handle customer orders received from a wide range of sales channels, including their own websites, enabling seamless fulfilment with speed and convenience

Amazon

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
E-commerce firm Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of Multi-Channel Fulfilment (MCF) in India. With this launch, sellers including D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands, manufacturers, and retailers from across industries can enhance their fulfilment operations and customer experience by leveraging Amazon's pan-India presence and state-of-the-art fulfilment centres. This includes Amazon's logistics capabilities to handle customer orders received from a wide range of sales channels, including their own websites, enabling seamless fulfilment with speed and convenience. Through MCF, Amazon democratises customer order fulfilment and enables sellers to expand their market reach in India by leveraging Amazon's extensive coverage of 100 per cent of India's serviceable pin codes (over 20,000 pin codes), opening up new business opportunities.

"The challenges of digitisation, limited reach, and productivity constraints often hamper the expansion of medium and small-scale brands, along with other challenges like inventory tracking and high shipping costs," said Vivek Somareddy, vice president of Fulfilment Channels and Global Trade, Amazon India. "MCF addresses these challenges through comprehensive and best-in-class solutions for all their fulfilment needs. It allows sellers to focus on core business activities like product development, marketing, and customer service."

He said that the fulfilment solution ensures super-fast delivery, 24x7 fulfilment of customer orders. It also removes the need for inventory pooling for separate sales channels. Amazon said MCF offers a comprehensive solution at an introductory price as low as Rs 59 per order to level the playing field for all sellers.

Sellers will also benefit from Fulfilment by Amazon—a flexible, affordable, and scalable storage and fulfilment solution. It spans various services offered such as inbound transportation, labelling, storage, and order management. Other such services include pick-pack and shipping services. These enable sellers to streamline operations and maximise efficiency.

"It has always been a significant expense and operational burden for us to manage warehouse operations and logistics partners. In particular, during periods of rapid growth, we lacked the time and resources to manage this effectively," said Jayanshu Chaturvedi, Director of Jai Ingredients (Seller on Amazon). "As a result of implementing MCF, we have streamlined our fulfilment process across multiple platforms. In addition to reducing our costs, their fulfilment and delivery have improved our inventory management."

Amazon India E-commerce sellers Brands

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

