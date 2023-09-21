Hettich invests Rs 600 crore in Madhya Pradesh, opens manufacturing plant

German lifestyle brand Hettich has recently launched its third manufacturing plant in India in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Andre Eckholt, managing director of Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East, spoke with Business Standard about the company's experiences and expansion plans in Indore and Madhya Pradesh.

When asked how much total investment the company is making in the Indore plant, Eckholt said, "India is the second-largest market for us in terms of turnover, following Germany. We established our first factory in Vadodara followed by another one in 2015. We set up our third manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Speaking specifically about Indore, we have already invested approximately Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore. Over the next three years, we are earmarking an additional Rs 700 crore for the Indore plant."

Praising the state government, he said that the strong support from the state government was one of the primary reasons in the company's decision to expand into Madhya Pradesh. "The attractive incentive packages offered were a key factor that encouraged us to invest in Madhya Pradesh," Eckholt said. He also said that Indore's strategic location at the centre of India made it easily accessible to all the markets across the country.

"Furthermore, ongoing investments in road infrastructure, including connections to ports like Mumbai, ensure efficient transportation. In fact, within 48 hours, our trucks can reach Mumbai harbour for global exports," Eckholt said.

Talking about the future plans for Madhya Pradesh, Eckholt said, "Currently, we have utilised only 25 to 30 per cent of our existing land in Indore, and there is huge potential for future investments and growth. While our choice of Madhya Pradesh has clear reasons, including government support, we remain open to exploring various locations across the country."

Hettich a German lifestyle brand, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of furniture fittings with a global turnover exceeding 1.5 billion euros.