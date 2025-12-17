Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI payments in India

Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI payments in India

Amazon Pay now lets Android users approve eligible UPI transactions with fingerprint or facial recognition, reducing PIN friction for payments up to ₹5,000, the company said

The launch reflects a push to make UPI payments more secure and frictionless, aligning the payment experience more closely with how consumers use their smartphones. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Amazon Pay said it has introduced biometric authentication for UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions, making it among the first payment service providers in India to allow customers to approve payments using a fingerprint or facial scan, eliminating the need to enter a PIN.
 
What does Amazon Pay’s biometric authentication change for UPI users? 
The new biometric authentication capability eliminates the need for UPI PIN entry for transactions up to ₹5,000. Early adoption indicators show strong customer preference for the experience, with over 90 per cent of customers choosing biometrics for eligible peer-to-peer UPI transactions. The platform said this
