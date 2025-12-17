Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI payments in India

Amazon Pay said it has introduced biometric authentication for UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions, making it among the first payment service providers in India to allow customers to approve payments using a fingerprint or facial scan, eliminating the need to enter a PIN.

What does Amazon Pay’s biometric authentication change for UPI users?

The new biometric authentication capability eliminates the need for UPI PIN entry for transactions up to ₹5,000. Early adoption indicators show strong customer preference for the experience, with over 90 per cent of customers choosing biometrics for eligible peer-to-peer UPI transactions. The platform said this