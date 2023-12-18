Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 cr for 1,000 mw renewable power

Adani-promoted Ambuja Cements on Monday announced plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore in investments to set up 1,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable power for captive consumption.

The company said the investment would be funded through internal accruals and will be complete by FY2026.

“The company has committed a significant investment of Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects, targeting a capacity of 1,000 MW,” the statement said, adding the investment will encompass solar and wind power projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The investments include a 600 MW Solar Power project and a 150 MW Wind Power project in Gujarat, and a 250 MW Solar Power project in Rajasthan. Of this, 200 MW is expected to go online by March next year and the rest by FY2026.

The company added these investments also promise economic advantages to Ambuja’s planned larger capacity of 140 MPTA (including ACC). “With the lower cost of generation from green power, the power cost will come down from Rs 6.46 per kWh to Rs 5.16 per kWh. A reduction of Rs 1.30 per kWh (20 percent), which translates into Rs 90 per tonne of cement for the targeted capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by FY 2028,” the company said.

With the Rs 6,000 crore investment, Ambuja Cements expects green energy to contribute to 60 percent of the energy requirements of its planned 140 MTPA capacity, from the current 19 percent.

Ambuja Cements is not the sole company increasing its focus on green energy usage. Its closest rival, UltraTech Cement, earlier this month announced plans to increase the overall share of green energy in its total energy mix to 85 percent by 2030 and to 60 percent (from the current 22 percent) by FY26, as an interim target.