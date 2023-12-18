NBCC sells commercial space for Rs 905 cr in Delhi's World Trade Centre

Sensex (    %)
                        
As of date, the company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 23.92 lakh square feet through open e-auction, having a sale value of Rs 9,656.62 crore

NBCC is mainly into PMC and real estate businesses. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/NBCC)

Dec 18 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 2.23 lakh square feet of commercial space for Rs 905 crore in the World Trade Centre project at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital.
In a statement, NBCC said it has conducted the 22nd auction for the sale of commercial space in the World Trade Centre.
"The company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 2.23 lakh square feet (approx) having a sale value of Rs 905.01 crore, out of which 0.43 lakh square feet area having sale value of Rs 191.84 crore has been sold to private entities," it added.
As of date, the company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 23.92 lakh square feet through open e-auction, having a sale value of Rs 9,656.62 crore.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has appointed NBCC, a Navratna company, as the implementing agency for the redevelopment of Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. NBCC is authorised to market the commercial space on a freehold basis.
NBCC is mainly into PMC (project management consultancy) and real estate businesses.


NBCC bags two consultancy work orders valuing Rs 180 crore
State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged two consultancy work orders worth Rs 180 crore.
In regulatory filings, NBCC informed that it has got a work order from SAIL DSP, Durgapur for various construction and renovation works. The size of the work order is Rs 150 crore and the nature of work is project management consultancy (PMC).
Moreover, the company has received a work order for construction of permanent building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Samba, Jammu for a total value of Rs 29.70 crore. The order has been given by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute For Persons With Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan). The nature of work order is project management consultancy on deposit work basis.

NBCC is mainly into PMC and real estate businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

