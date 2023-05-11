close

Amp Energy wins CESC's 150 MW 'Wind-Solar Hybrid' auction at Rs 3.07/unit

The company said, the contracted capacity of the project will be 150MW and would require a 250 MW of wind and solar capacity installation

Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Gurgaon-based renewable energy platform Amp Energy India won CESC’s 150MW 'Wind-Solar Hybrid' auction at Rs 3.07 per unit. The company won the bid by quoting the lowest tariff through its subsidiary Amp Green Energy pvt ltd.
While this is the lowest hybrid tariff in the current year till yet, it is still higher than the last recorded lowest hybrid tariff of Rs 2.53 per unit quoted by Amp Energy itself and Tata Power Renewable in August last year.

The company said, the contracted capacity of the project will be 150MW and would require a 250 MW of wind and solar capacity installation. The project shall be connected to ISTS network. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this project will be executed with CESC Limited which is a leading private discom (A rated) in Eastern India and India’s first fully integrated electrical utility company ever since 1899, generating and distributing power to customers in Kolkata and other areas in the country.
“With this bid, Amp Energy India has won back-to-back wind-solar hybrid bids and reinforces its position as a market leader in providing diversified utility scale renewable energy solutions to its customers,” the company said in a statement adding this project will take the company’s portfolio to 3 Gw.

“By combining wind and solar energy in a single project, we can optimize land use, improve power generation, and reduce intermittency of the system. We are also happy to provide green power to the heart of eastern India through CESC, one of India’s leading integrated utility companies,” said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, Amp Energy India.

Topics : CESC renewable enrgy

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

