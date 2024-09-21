Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Amrut unveils jaggery-distilled rum 'Bella' starting with Karnataka

Amrut unveils jaggery-distilled rum 'Bella' starting with Karnataka

Amrut further said that Bella has matured for six years in ex-bourbon barrels under tropical climatic conditions

Amrut distilleries

Bengaluru-based alcobev giant Amrut Distilleries announced the launch of Bella. Image: Facebook

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based alcobev giant Amrut Distilleries announced the launch of Bella, a jaggery-distilled and matured single rum, at a media briefing. The company said the rum is 100 per cent crafted from nutrient and mineral-rich jaggery and sourced from the Sahyadri range in the Western Ghats and Mandya in Karnataka.  

Amrut further said that Bella has matured for six years in ex-bourbon barrels under tropical climatic conditions. With the launch, the company has celebrated its 75 years. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

‘Bella’ meaning jaggery in Kannada, is the first rum to receive a production license from the Karnataka Excise Board, priced at Rs 3,500. Initially launched in the USA and Karnataka, it will expand to West Bengal, Haryana, and Maharashtra shortly, with plans for a pan-India rollout by Dussehra.
 

Amrut’s Bella offers a fruity blend of coconut and vanilla, evolving into marzipan with a hint of citrus. Its flavour combines chocolatey vanilla, green almond, and subtle citrus, finishing with a sweet, almondy touch.

Rakshit N Jagdale, MD, Amrut Distilleries said, “We dedicate Bella to my father as he created the category by presenting it to the progressive and forward-thinking Karnataka Excise which granted Amrut the first-ever license in India to distil jaggery single rum in 2012. We did a soft launch of Bella in July earlier this year and today commemorates Bella global launch.”

India has a history of rum production, primarily from molasses and sometimes cane juice. In 2013, Amrut introduced Two Indies Rum, blending Indian jaggery with Caribbean molasses, symbolizing a fusion of East and West. Now, with Bella, Amrut deepens India’s ancient connection to jaggery, a natural sweetener, in its rum-making tradition.

Also Read

H1B visa

Indian migrants top list of educated global pool in US at 14%: Think tank

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 205 for 3 at lunch, lead now of 432 runs

Pramod Sawant

'One nation, one election' cost-effective, governance-friendly: Goa CM

Supreme Court, SC

Services on Supreme Court's YouTube channel, which was hacked, resume

PM Modi US visit

Latest LIVE: PM Modi departs for US to attend Quad Summit, address UN 'Summit of Future'

Topics : jaggery Karnataka Distilleries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon