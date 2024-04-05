Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Angel One garners Rs 1,500 cr via QIP to fund working capital requirements

The company has allotted 58.71 lakh equity shares to institutional investors at a floor price of Rs 2,555.01 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 1,500 crore

Angel One

Angel One

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech player Angel One on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route to fund working capital requirements of the company.
The issue, which was opened on March 26 and concluded on April 2, received an overwhelming response from both domestic and foreign institutional investors, Angel One said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company has allotted 58.71 lakh equity shares to institutional investors at a floor price of Rs 2,555.01 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 1,500 crore.
After the allotment of shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stood at Rs 8.98 crore.
The fund raised through QIP would be utilised for funding the margin obligations that are fulfilled on behalf of the clients and the margin trading facility provided to clients; future growth requirements and general corporate purpose.
 
"The successful completion of this QIP marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we capitalise the business for its future growth trajectory, thus strengthening our position in the industry," Angel One Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh Thakkar said.
"The capital market landscape has undergone significant changes in recent years, with a robust outlook and deepening penetration, driven by digitisation," Thakkar added.

Also Read

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

Capacit'e Infra raises Rs 200 cr via QIP route for working capital needs

IITs seek consensus to exclude highest salaries in placement reports

Reserve Bank of India gives nod to reverse merger of IDFC-IDFC First Bank

Indian Bank extends slide to 2nd day; slips 8% after listing of QIP shares

Iffco to buy 200,000 tonne ammonia produced using green energy from ACME

Singapore's Xcelerate picks up strategic stake in governance firm Stirrup

Godrej Properties sells flats worth Rs 2,690 cr in new housing project

Johnson & Johnson to buy equipment maker Shockwave Medical for $12.5 bn

Big Tech cos in race to buy training data for artificial intelligence

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Angel one QIP fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon