Johnson & Johnson to buy equipment maker Shockwave Medical for $12.5 bn

Under the deal, J&J would pay $335 per share in cash for the medical device maker. The offer price implies a 4.7% premium to Shockwave's last close of $319.99 on Thursday

Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Johnson & Johnson on Friday agreed to buy Shockwave Medical for $12.5 billion, in a deal that would help broaden its portfolio of medical devices used in treating heart diseases.
 
The transaction - which is J&J's biggest since its $16.6 billion acquisition of heart pump maker Abiomed in 2022 - would give it access to a medical device that uses shockwaves to break down calcified plaque in heart vessels, similar to how kidney stones are treated.
 
J&J has offered $335 per share in cash, or a 17% premium to the stock's closing price in late March, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the healthcare conglomerate was in talks to buy the company. Shockwave shares rose 1% to $323.45 in premarket trading.
 
The deal, which values Shockwave at an enterprise value of about $13.1 billion, is expected to close by mid-2024, the companies said.


Topics : Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson's healthcare technologies Healthcare sector Medical devices

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

