Johnson & Johnson to buy equipment maker Shockwave Medical for $12.5 bn

Johnson & Johnson on Friday agreed to buy Shockwave Medical for $12.5 billion, in a deal that would help broaden its portfolio of medical devices used in treating heart diseases.



The transaction - which is J&J's biggest since its $16.6 billion acquisition of heart pump maker Abiomed in 2022 - would give it access to a medical device that uses shockwaves to break down calcified plaque in heart vessels, similar to how kidney stones are treated.



J&J has offered $335 per share in cash, or a 17% premium to the stock's closing price in late March, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the healthcare conglomerate was in talks to buy the company. Shockwave shares rose 1% to $323.45 in premarket trading.

