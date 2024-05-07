Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Anil Agarwal's Hindustan Zinc to pay $506 mn dividend to ease debt burden

Agarwal is also planning to split the group into six listed companies by March 2025 to unlock value

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Metal tycoon Anil Agarwal’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd. said it plans to pay 42.25 billion rupees ($506 million) in interim dividends, potentially aiding parent Vedanta Resources Ltd.’s deleveraging plans.
 
The zinc maker will pay 10 rupees on every share in the first payout for the year that began April 1, it said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. It distributed 55.4 billion rupees in two tranches during the prior year. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
London-based Vedanta Resources is seeking to reduce its debt burden and plans to pay off $3 billion over the next three years with the help of internal payments, including dividends, its Indian unit said at an earnings call last month. Debt at the holding company has come down by $3.7 billion over the past two years, according to the transcript of the call.    
 
Agarwal is also planning to split the group into six listed companies by March 2025 to unlock value. 

Topics : Anil Agarwal Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Resources Vedanta Anil Agarwal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon