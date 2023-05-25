close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges almost its entire stake in Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta created a pledge of 3.3% of its total equity or 13.94 crore shares in favour of Axis Trustee Services on May 23

BS Web Team New Delhi
Anil Agarwal, Vedanta Chairman

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd has pledged almost all of its stake in Hindustan Zinc. According to a filing, the company pledged 3.3 per cent of its total equity or 139.4 million shares in favour of Axis Trustee Services on May 23.
The total number of encumbered shares now stands at 17,195,158. The company mentioned in the filing that the shares were pledged as collateral for loans taken by the company or the group.

Earlier on April 28, the company had pledged 80,538,415 or 1.91 per cent shares to Axis Trustee Services. Before that on April 17, the company had pledged 103,237,916 shares or 2.44 per cent to Axis Trustees.
Then too, the shares were pledged to take a loan.

Last year, on December 5, Vedanta had pledged 42,253,190 or a one per cent stake to SBICap Trustee company.
In the quarter that ended on March 31, Vedanta reported a 67.5 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 1,881 crore. The revenue from operations fell 5.4 per cent to Rs 37,225 crore.

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Centre to ask HZL to go for share swaps, warrants for $2.98 bn Vedanta deal

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

Considering options on Electrosteel: Vedanta Resources' Anil Agarwal

Essar Oil partners Sensia for digitalisation of oil, gas field operations

Mike Young to take charge as senior VP for Vedanta's semiconductor biz

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

Pricol gets relief from Madras High Court in tussle with Minda Corp

Bayer CropScience records 3.79% increase in Q4 profit at Rs 159 crore


Hindustan Zinc reported a 12 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 2,583 crore in the quarter. The revenue from operations dropped four per cent to Rs 8,281 crore.
Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Anil Agarwal BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Essar Oil partners Sensia for digitalisation of oil, gas field operations

Oil and gas exploration
3 min read

Mike Young to take charge as senior VP for Vedanta's semiconductor biz

Vedanta
2 min read

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

FlixBus
2 min read

Harsh Jain, founder of start-up Dream11, elected IAMAI chairperson

Harsh Jain
2 min read

Pricol gets relief from Madras High Court in tussle with Minda Corp

Madras High Court
2 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read
Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon