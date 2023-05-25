close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mike Young to take charge as senior VP for Vedanta's semiconductor biz

His appointment comes at a time when Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry globally

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vedanta

Vedanta

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), on Thursday, appointed Mike Young as its senior vice president, project management office and manufacturing operations.
According to a media report, Young will oversee the execution of manufacturing and operational processes as the company gears up to set up its first semiconductor fab in India.

His appointment comes at a time when Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry globally.
His appointment at VFSL comes after he took a sabbatical from his previous role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC), Singapore. Prior to this, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia. 

The report cited a statement from Vedanta and said, "Young has 'extensively worked' in areas of operations, yield, and device engineering with global leaders like X-FAB UK, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Atmel, and Plessey Semiconductors. Throughout his career, the industry veteran has "demonstrated excellence in the governance and control of high-performing facilities through a combination of effective man management, continuous improvement, cost control, and operational performance enhancement. "
Commenting on his appointment, Young said, that the global semiconductor industry is projected to reach a trillion dollars in the coming decade, and India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player.

Also Read

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

Pricol gets relief from Madras High Court in tussle with Minda Corp

Bayer CropScience records 3.79% increase in Q4 profit at Rs 159 crore

Centre may meet disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore for FY24

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India






Topics : Anil Agarwal Vedanta Foxconn semiconductor semiconductor industry BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

FlixBus
2 min read

Harsh Jain, founder of start-up Dream11, elected IAMAI chairperson

Harsh Jain
2 min read

Pricol gets relief from Madras High Court in tussle with Minda Corp

Madras High Court
2 min read

Bayer CropScience records 3.79% increase in Q4 profit at Rs 159 crore

Profit
2 min read

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji's compensation down 50% as profits fall

rishad premji
2 min read

Most Popular

Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read
Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon