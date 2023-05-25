Mike Young to take charge as senior VP for Vedanta's semiconductor biz

Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), on Thursday, appointed Mike Young as its senior vice president, project management office and manufacturing operations.
According to a media report, Young will oversee the execution of manufacturing and operational processes as the company gears up to set up its first semiconductor fab in India.
His appointment comes at a time when Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry globally.
His appointment at VFSL comes after he took a sabbatical from his previous role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC), Singapore. Prior to this, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia.
The report cited a statement from Vedanta and said, "Young has 'extensively worked' in areas of operations, yield, and device engineering with global leaders like X-FAB UK, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Atmel, and Plessey Semiconductors. Throughout his career, the industry veteran has "demonstrated excellence in the governance and control of high-performing facilities through a combination of effective man management, continuous improvement, cost control, and operational performance enhancement. "
Commenting on his appointment, Young said, that the global semiconductor industry is projected to reach a trillion dollars in the coming decade, and India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player.