Mike Young to take charge as senior VP for Vedanta's semiconductor biz



According to a media report, Young will oversee the execution of manufacturing and operational processes as the company gears up to set up its first semiconductor fab in India. Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL), on Thursday, appointed Mike Young as its senior vice president, project management office and manufacturing operations.



His appointment at VFSL comes after he took a sabbatical from his previous role as CEO of Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Company (SSMC), Singapore. Prior to this, he served as CEO of X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia. His appointment comes at a time when Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has been on an aggressive talent acquisition drive to attract leaders from the semiconductor industry globally.



Commenting on his appointment, Young said, that the global semiconductor industry is projected to reach a trillion dollars in the coming decade, and India is at the cusp of becoming a major semiconductor player. The report cited a statement from Vedanta and said, "Young has 'extensively worked' in areas of operations, yield, and device engineering with global leaders like X-FAB UK, STMicroelectronics, Siemens, Atmel, and Plessey Semiconductors. Throughout his career, the industry veteran has "demonstrated excellence in the governance and control of high-performing facilities through a combination of effective man management, continuous improvement, cost control, and operational performance enhancement. "