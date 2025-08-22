Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake for ₹1,489 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise promoter and Managing Director Suneeta Reddy has offloaded 1.3 per cent stake in the company through block deals on Friday for ₹1,489 crore.
The company said in a filing that the promoter group represented by Reddy sold 1.9 million equity shares, amounting to 1.3 per cent stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise via block deal on the stock exchanges, at a price of ₹7,850 per share, at a discount of 1 per cent to the closing price on Thursday. Thursday’s closing price was ₹7,925.
The sale proceeds will be utilised to pare down outstanding debt of the promoter group. Subsequent to the sale, the promoter group holding in Apollo Hospitals will reduce to 28 per cent from the current 29.3 per cent, and pledged holdings of the promoter group (as a percentage of their total holding) will reduce from 13.1 per cent to 2 per cent. The company said the transaction fulfils a commitment made to investors to reduce the pledge.
Morgan Stanley India Company acted as selling broker to the transaction. “The promoter group continues to stay fully focused on the growth of Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Health Co and Apollo Health and Lifestyle to create long-term value in each vertical, reiterating their commitment towards high-quality healthcare for every Indian. The promoter group does not have any plan of any further stake reduction in the foreseeable future,” the company said in a statement.
Her sisters Preetha Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Sangita Reddy hold 0.73 per cent, 1.56 per cent, and 1.69 per cent stake each in the company. The hospital chain posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 to ₹432.8 crore, compared to ₹305.2 crore during the April–June quarter of the previous financial year.
During the period under review, its consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,842.1 crore, compared to ₹5,085.6 crore during the January–March quarter of FY24. EBITDA stood at ₹852 crore versus ₹675 crore in the first quarter of FY25. The rise in profit was attributed to strong performance in Healthcare Services, Retail Healthcare and Diagnostics, and Digital and Pharma Distribution.
As of June 30, Apollo Hospitals had 8,030 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65 per cent compared to 68 per cent in the same period in the previous year.
The quarter also saw the company announce an ambitious growth strategy to add over 4,300 beds in the next five years with an investment of over ₹7,600 crore. On the digital front, Apollo 24/7 achieved a quarterly gross merchandise value (GMV) of over ₹682 crore, sustaining the platform’s momentum and indicating continued strong demand for teleconsultations, laboratory, and pharmacy deliveries.