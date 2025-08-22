OpenAI confirms plan to open 1st India office in New Delhi later this year

OpenAI today confirmed plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year. For the company, India is the second-largest market in terms of users.
While details of the office’s exact location in New Delhi are yet to be finalised, OpenAI has officially established an entity in India and has begun hiring a dedicated local team. This team will also focus on strengthening relationships with local partners, governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions.
The company noted that India is ChatGPT’s second-largest market by users, after the United States, and one of its fastest-growing. Weekly active users of ChatGPT in India increased by more than four times in the past year. India also ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform and has the largest student population using ChatGPT worldwide.
Later this month, OpenAI will host its first Education Summit in India. Later this year, it will also hold its first Developer Day in the country, bringing together developers, start-ups, and enterprises shaping the future of AI.
“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.
The announcement follows recent initiatives tailored for the Indian market, including ChatGPT Go, a subscription tier priced at Rs 399 per month with integrated UPI payments.
“OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation. As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways & Information Broadcasting.
Local businesses and institutions in India are already using OpenAI’s tools to address critical challenges, including AI-powered agricultural services, streamlined recruitment, and improved governance tools.