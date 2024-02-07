Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apple building prototype of at least two foldable clamshell iPhones: Report

Apple recently approached at least one manufacturer in Asia for components related to two foldable iPhones of different sizes, the report said

Foldable Iphone

Representative image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is building prototypes of at least two iPhones that fold widthwise like a clamshell, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
 
The foldable iPhones are in early development and are not on the company's mass production plans for 2024 or 2025, according to the report.
 
Apple recently approached at least one manufacturer in Asia for components related to two foldable iPhones of different sizes, the report said.
 
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, Apple posted quarterly revenue of USD 119.6 billion, up 2 per cent year-over-year, and its installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments.
The company's revenue from iPhone grew by about 6 per cent to USD 69.7 billion in the reported quarter, from USD 65.77 billion.
The company saw all-time high revenues in other emerging markets as well including Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland and Turkey, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia etc, Cook added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to market research firm Counterpoint Research, Apple led the India market with highest revenue in 2023 for the first time, while Samsung topped the chart in terms of volume sales.
The firm in its recent report said Apple surpassed the 10-million-unit mark in shipments and captured the top position in revenue in a calendar year for the first time.
Sales of iPad declined by about 25 per cent to around USD 7 billion in December 2023 quarter.

Also Read

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

Logistics firm V-Trans India Ltd targets Rs 3,000 cr turnover by 2026

Lenovo to expand manufacturing capacity, begin laptop exports in 2 years

GFCL EV to invest Rs 6,000 crore in indigenous EV battery supply chain

FTC dings Microsoft over Activision Blizzard's 1,900 jobs cuts in court

Fortis Healthcare Q3 results: Profit down 3.2%, revenue grows by 7.7%

Topics : Apple iPhone Foldable iphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon