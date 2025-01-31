Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Approach lenders for acquisition of Go First: NCLAT to Busy Bee Airways

Approach lenders for acquisition of Go First: NCLAT to Busy Bee Airways

Busy Bee Airways, backed by travel portal EaseMyTrip's co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti, challenged the liquidation of the airline last week

Go First

Photo: Reuters

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday told Busy Bee Airways, a bidder for Go First, to present its acquisition plan before the airline’s lenders.
 
Busy Bee Airways, backed by travel portal EaseMyTrip’s co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti, challenged the liquidation of the airline last week. In its plea, Busy Bee said that it could acquire some assets, such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) licence of Go First.
 
Last year, Pitti-backed Busy Bee Airways and SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh made a joint bid for Go First. However, the bid was rejected by the resolution professional for Go First.
 
 
In a fresh plea, Busy Bee Airways told the appellate tribunal that it should be allowed to submit a revised resolution plan for the bankrupt airline.
 
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on January 20 ordered the liquidation of low-cost carrier Go First at the request of its Committee of Creditors (CoC), bringing an end to the 20-month insolvency proceedings.
 
Go First filed for voluntary insolvency on May 2, 2023, under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The insolvency plea was accepted by the NCLT on May 10, 2023.
   

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 42% to Rs 426.5 crore

Go First

Will try to reach out to Go First lenders: Busy Bee Airways tells NCLAT

Cement

GMDC inks long-term limestone supply deal with JK Cement for Gujarat's mine

Deloitte

Viksit Bharat 2047 achievable with focus on manufacturing: Deloitte

Nestle

Nestle India Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4.9% to Rs 688 crore

Topics : airlines Aviation sector NCLAT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon