Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nestle India Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4.9% to Rs 688 crore

Nestle India Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4.9% to Rs 688 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 655.6 crore in the same period last year

Nestle

Nestle (Photo: Reuters)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle India reported a 4.9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 688 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (FY25), driven by high double-digit growth in the beverages business.
 
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 655.6 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s beverages retail business crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark in the last 12 months, with Nescafe strengthening its leadership position by gaining market share.
 
However, the company flagged a sustained challenging demand environment in the country.
 
“It was a quarter marked by food inflation, moderation in urban consumption, and a gradual recovery in rural consumption,” Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said in an earnings release.
 

Also Read

Nestle plans $10-billion revamp

Nestle India share price climbs 8% after tepid Q3 results; profit rises 5%

Nestle

Nestle Q3 preview: Analysts expect profit to slip 5% YoY, margins contract

Nestle, Kitkat

Buy or Sell? This MNC FMCG stock trades at 7-yr support; can fall up to 22%

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

E-commerce just got bigger: FMCG brands like ITC, Amul, Nestle lead the way

bull market, stock market

CLSA 2025 India portfolio: TaMo, NTPC, Nestle, Britannia in; HDFC Bank out

 
The maker of KitKat chocolates and Nescafe coffee reported a 3.9 per cent uptick in net sales to Rs 4,779.7 crore from Rs 4,600.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) fell 3.9 per cent to Rs 1,081.6 crore from Rs 1,125.4 crore in the same period last year.
 
“This quarter, three out of four product groups delivered healthy growth, led by a combination of pricing and volume. Key brands continue to perform well, which augurs well in a challenging environment,” Narayanan added.
 
The company reported strong double-digit growth in its out-of-home business, with significant acceleration in the food and beverage solutions portfolio.
 
“E-commerce continued its path of acceleration, posting high double-digit growth and contributing 9.1 per cent to domestic sales. New products launched since 2015 now contribute approximately 7 per cent of sales,” the release added.
 
Going forward, the company’s manufacturing capacity will increase with the commissioning of the third confectionery unit in the Sanand factory to manufacture KitKat, fulfilling its ambition of Rs 5,800 crore in capital expenditure between 2020 and 2025.
 
In its commodity outlook, the company said that prices remain firm for coffee, cocoa, cereals, and grains. “Prices of edible oil have stabilised. Prices continue to remain stable for milk and packaging,” it added.

More From This Section

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q3FY25 results: Net profit soars 15% to Rs 2,903.3 crore

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level' with Gen 3

Ola Electric leads with a 25% market share in e-scooters: Bhavish Aggarwal

Vedanta

Vedanta Q3 results: Net profit rises 76% to Rs 3,547 crore on higher income

Bank of Baroda CEO, Debadatta Chand, Debadatta, CEO Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda aims to double balance sheet in 5 years: CEO Debadatta Chand

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Confident of US demand despite Trump's concerning policy: Waaree CEO

Topics : FMCG Nestle India Nestle India e-commerce industry Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon