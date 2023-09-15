close
Sensex (0.48%)
67842.18 + 323.18
Nifty (0.46%)
20195.75 + 92.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.56%)
5868.90 + 32.65
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
40826.55 + 110.50
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
46216.85 + 216.00
Heatmap

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

Under this partnership, Ashok Leyland will focus on production of electric buses, and will assemble other vehicles powered by available fuels, as well as emerging alternative fuels

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

Ashok Leyland

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ashok Leyland on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Uttar Pradesh to set up an integrated commercial vehicle bus plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Kumar Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, government of Uttar Pradesh and Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, signed the MoU.

Held in Lucknow, the event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nand Gopal Gupta, minister for industrial development, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Ashok Leyland.

Under this partnership, Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, will focus on producing electric buses, assembling other vehicles powered by available fuels, and emerging alternative fuels.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Today marks a historic milestone for the people of Uttar Pradesh as we extend a warm welcome to Ashok Leyland...This addition reinforces our rapidly growing position as a manufacturing hub of repute within India. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is eager to attract private-sector investments aligned with our net zero mission..."

Minister Gopal Gupta said, "Ashok Leyland's decision to set up a factory in Uttar Pradesh will further enhance the strength of the automotive industry in our state. The Department of Industries will continue cultivating a supportive supplier network, thereby creating additional employment opportunities for our youth. In this manner we also hope to contribute to enhancing the skills of our workforce and bolstering the overall economy of the region..."

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Ashok Leyland July sales: Total sales up 11% YoY, bus sales up 56%

Auto major Ashok Leyland secures defence sector orders worth Rs 800 crore

Ashok Leyland bags orders worth Rs 800 cr to supply defence vehicles

Problem of plenty for Indian companies as cash pile keeps growing

SpiceJet clears $1.5 million payment due to Credit Suisse after SC warning

Infosys signs $1.5 bn contract to leverage AI solutions for 15-yr period

Oil India Ltd to invest Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy by 2040

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push


Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland said that the company plans to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore in this new facility over the next few years. "Ashok Leyland's mission to achieve net zero by year 2048 is one of the triggers to set up this plant in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh is not only one of the largest and the most dynamic states in our country, but also very firm in its commitment towards environment and sustainability." 
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Ashok Leyland Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneDelhi Weather UpdateIndia WPI inflationAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence pushTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon