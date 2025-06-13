Asian Paints may face CCI probe for alleged market dominance abuse

Friday, June 13, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The complaint alleged that Asian Paints pressured its network of dealers against doing business with Grasim's Birla Opus

The complaint had alleged that Asian Paints pressured its network of dealers not to do business with Grasim’s Birla Opus

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Based on prima facie information, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to order an investigation into Asian Paints’ alleged abuse of market dominance. It could soon issue a formal order directing the probe to the director general – investigations, according to people in the know.
 
The antitrust watchdog had received a complaint from Birla Opus, part of the Aditya Birla group, accusing Asian Paints, which has a market share of roughly 53 per cent in the decorative paints segment, of anti??'competitive conduct and exclusionary tactics. 
 
