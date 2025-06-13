Asian Paints may face CCI probe for alleged market dominance abuse

Based on prima facie information, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to order an investigation into Asian Paints’ alleged abuse of market dominance. It could soon issue a formal order directing the probe to the director general – investigations, according to people in the know.

The antitrust watchdog had received a complaint from Birla Opus, part of the Aditya Birla group, accusing Asian Paints, which has a market share of roughly 53 per cent in the decorative paints segment, of anti??'competitive conduct and exclusionary tactics.

The complaint had alleged that Asian Paints pressured its network of dealers not