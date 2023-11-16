AstraZeneca Pharma India plans to sell its production plant in Bengaluru

AstraZeneca Pharma India plans to sell its production facility in Bengaluru as part of a strategic review of global manufacturing and supply network by its parent, according to a regulatory filing.

The company remains committed to advance access to innovative medicines in India, with a clear ambition to be pioneers in science, lead in specialist disease areas, and transform patient outcomes, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"As a part of AstraZeneca's ongoing strategic review of its global manufacturing and supply network, the company intends to exit the manufacturing site in Bangalore, in due course," it added.

The company will position the manufacturing site for sale in a fully operational manner and begin a search for a buyer who can also act as a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) for its products currently manufactured or packaged at the site, subject to receipt of necessary statutory approvals, the drug firm said.

The company is fully cognisant of the impact this change can bring and its first responsibility will be towards its employees and meeting the needs of its patients by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medicines, it added.

AstraZeneca Pharma India's Bengaluru facility is one of the nine global sites that support the design and conduct of clinical trials, monitoring of safety and efficacy and other regulatory management required during a product's lifecycle.

AstraZeneca Pharma India, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc, UK, was established in 1979 and is headquartered in Bengaluru.

Also Read AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 53.86 cr Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru? AstraZeneca Pharma India gets GCGI approval to import heart failure drug TVS Motor Company joins hands with Emil Frey for key European markets IndiGo records a marginal dip in domestic market share in October Dr Reddy's launches wearable device for drug-free management of migraine RBI approves Isha Ambani, others as directors of Jio Financial Services Amazon Prime Video launches its first dedicated sports channel - FanCode