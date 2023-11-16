IndiGo records a marginal dip in domestic market share in October

India’s largest carrier IndiGo saw its domestic market share dip marginally from 63.4 per cent in September to 62.6 per cent in October this year, according to the data from Bloomberg and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Tata-Group owned Air India’s market share inched up from 9.8 per cent to 10.5 per cent during the same time while its sister airline Vistara saw its share drop marginally from 10 per cent to 9.7 per cent. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The conglomerate’s other airline AirAsia India recorded a market share of 6.6 per cent in October. In September, the airline had a share of 6.7 per cent.

Cumulatively, the Tata group-owned airlines command a market share of approximately 27 per cent as of October 2023.

Together, IndiGo and Tata Group-airlines account for around 89 per cent of the total domestic aviation market in the country.

Akasa Air saw its domestic market share remain constant at 4.2 per cent in October, whereas SpiceJet’s share went up from 4.4 per cent to 5 per cent.

Domestic air passenger traffic in India grew 10.5 per cent to 1.26 crore passengers in October this year from 1.14 crore passengers in October 2022, shows the data from DGCA.