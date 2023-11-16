Sensex (0.47%)
65982.48 + 306.55
Nifty (0.46%)
19765.20 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
6458.75 + 55.65
Nifty Midcap (0.78%)
41726.30 + 321.45
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44161.55 -40.15
Heatmap

IndiGo records a marginal dip in domestic market share in October

IndiGo and Tata Group-airlines account for around 89 per cent of the total domestic aviation market in the country

Indigo

Representative Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s largest carrier IndiGo saw its domestic market share dip marginally from 63.4 per cent in September to 62.6 per cent in October this year, according to the data from Bloomberg and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Tata-Group owned Air India’s market share inched up from 9.8 per cent to 10.5 per cent during the same time while its sister airline Vistara saw its share drop marginally from 10 per cent to 9.7 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The conglomerate’s other airline AirAsia India recorded a market share of 6.6 per cent in October. In September, the airline had a share of 6.7 per cent. 

Cumulatively, the Tata group-owned airlines command a market share of approximately 27 per cent as of October 2023.

Together, IndiGo and Tata Group-airlines account for around 89 per cent of the total domestic aviation market in the country.

Akasa Air saw its domestic market share remain constant at 4.2 per cent in October, whereas SpiceJet’s share went up from 4.4 per cent to 5 per cent.

Domestic air passenger traffic in India grew 10.5 per cent to 1.26 crore passengers in October this year from 1.14 crore passengers in October 2022, shows the data from DGCA. 

Also Read

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Dr Reddy's launches wearable device for drug-free management of migraine

RBI approves Isha Ambani, others as directors of Jio Financial Services

Amazon Prime Video launches its first dedicated sports channel - FanCode

Reliance Jio gains 3.24 million new users in August, shows Trai data

Salesforce, Education Ministry partner to skill 100,000 Indian students

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines DGCA

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayReliance JioCinemaSouth Africa Choking HistoryMP Election Live UpdatesDelhi Air QualitySA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon