close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

AstraZeneca Pharma said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its cancer drug Tremelimumab Concentrate to be administered intravenously

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its cancer drug Tremelimumab Concentrate to be administered intravenously.

The approval for Tremelimumab in combination with Durvalumab is based on results from Phase III HIMALAYA clinical trial and is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), the drug firm said.

The trial was conducted in 181 centres across 16 countries, including in the US, Canada, Europe, South America and Asia including India, it added.

The approval paves the way for the launch of Tremelimumab solution of 20 mg/ml (25 mg/1.25 ml and 300 mg/15 ml presentations in single-dose vials in India for the specified indication, AstraZeneca Pharma said.

"This approval is in line with our ambition of transforming patient outcomes and not leaving any patient behind. We have a breadth of scientific platforms to attack cancer while exploring the power of combinations, seeking to drive deeper and more durable responses," AstraZeneca India Country President and Managing Director Sanjeev Panchal noted.

Also Read

AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer

World's 1st intra-nasal vaccine for Covid gets CDSCO nod for emergency use

CDSCO approved recombinant nasal Covid vaccine on Sep 5: Govt in RS

CDSCO, states begin joint checks of drug-making units across India

AstraZeneca Pharma India's MD resigns; appoints Sanjeev Panchal for 3 years

Radisson Hotel Group signs 11 new hotels across brands this year till April

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm

TCS denies strict warning to employees in return-to-office policy

Food Corporation of India to conclude recruitment process of 5,159 posts

Auto cos post record sales for May amid better chip supply, high SUV demand

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AstraZeneca CDSCO

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AstraZeneca receives CDSCO's approval for cancer drug Tremelimumab

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics
1 min read

Radisson Hotel Group signs 11 new hotels across brands this year till April

Radisson
1 min read

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 1,250 crore into its financial services arm

Aditya Birla Capital
2 min read

TCS denies strict warning to employees in return-to-office policy

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Food Corporation of India to conclude recruitment process of 5,159 posts

Food Corporation of India silos
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon