TCS denies strict warning to employees in return-to-office policy



A TCS spokesperson responded to the reports, telling NDTV that while the company has encouraged employees to work from the office for three days a week, it has not communicated any career or compensation implications for non-compliance. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has denied claims that it issued strict warnings to employees regarding their compliance with their return-to-office policy.

Times of India (TOI), which stated that TCS had started sending memos to employees who did not complete a minimum of 12 days of office work per month.

According to the TOI report, the memo warned of potential disciplinary action against employees who fail to follow the rostered office attendance. In response, the TCS spokesperson emphasised the company's excitement to see its campuses bustling with energy and expressed the desire for all employees to be part of that vibrant ecosystem.



The spokesperson further explained that TCS has been actively encouraging associates in India to return to the office for three days a week, which has yielded positive results with many employees already complying. The objective is to have all associates working from the office for an average of at least three days per week in a month. However, no connections have been made between office attendance and career advancement or compensation. They, reportedly, highlighted the importance of experiencing the TCS environment for collaboration, learning, growth, and fostering a stronger sense of belonging to the organisation.

