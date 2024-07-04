AstraZeneca to invest Rs 250 crore in expanding its GITC in Chennai

AstraZeneca India (AZIPL), the global capability centre (GCC) of the pharma major AstraZeneca , said on Thursday that the company will invest Rs 250 crore in expanding its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai.

This will be the company's largest GCC in the world. This is a monumental addition by the company, joining other global giants like Hitachi Energy in establishing their biggest GCCs in Chennai.

"This new campus will be home to 4,000 high-quality jobs in Chennai, and we are thrilled to see AstraZeneca expanding their existing capacity with talent sourced from the huge talent pool available in Tamil Nadu! Their decision to reinvest and grow in Tamil Nadu is a powerful endorsement of our state—our people, our talent, and our policies," said TRB Rajaa, state industries minister.