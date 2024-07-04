Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AstraZeneca to invest Rs 250 crore in expanding its GITC in Chennai

This will be the company's largest GCC in the world. This is a monumental addition by the company, joining other global giants like Hitachi Energy in establishing their biggest GCCs in Chennai

AstraZeneca

Photo: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AstraZeneca India (AZIPL), the global capability centre (GCC) of the pharma major AstraZeneca, said on Thursday that the company will invest Rs 250 crore in expanding its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai.

This will be the company's largest GCC in the world. This is a monumental addition by the company, joining other global giants like Hitachi Energy in establishing their biggest GCCs in Chennai.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This new campus will be home to 4,000 high-quality jobs in Chennai, and we are thrilled to see AstraZeneca expanding their existing capacity with talent sourced from the huge talent pool available in Tamil Nadu! Their decision to reinvest and grow in Tamil Nadu is a powerful endorsement of our state—our people, our talent, and our policies," said TRB Rajaa, state industries minister.

Also Read

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails in late-stage trial to treat lung cancer cases

Cancer cells

AstraZeneca chemotherapy gets US nod for certain type of endometrial cancer

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Stocks to watch on May 28: LIC, Natco Pharma, AstraZeneca India, Nalco

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Q4 results: Net profit jumps 128%, revenue rises 34.59%

BSE, stock market

Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, AstraZeneca among 303 firms to post earnings

Topics : AstraZeneca Astra Pharma Companies Indian pharma companies Indian investments into GCC Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon