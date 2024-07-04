Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Pay salaries or face an audit': NCLT warns crisis-hit edtech firm Byju's

The Bengaluru-based law tribunal told Byju's to pay the outstanding salaries to its employees irrespective of whether it has access to the funds raised through its rights issue

Byjus

Byju’s is reeling under a major financial, legal and operational crisis. (Photo: Reuters)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday directed the crisis-hit edtech firm Byju’s to pay its employees’ salaries, even if it doesn’t have access to the funds raised through its rights issue.

“You are a company that is functioning. Surely, you should be having revenues,” the Bengaluru bench of NCLT told Byju’s, warning that its failure will result in an audit by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The tribunal made the remarks while hearing a plea by the firm’s employees over the issue.

What has triggered the Byju’s crisis?

Byju’s is reeling under a major financial, legal and operational crisis. Valued at about $22 billion a couple of years ago, Byju’s is currently valued between $1 billion and $3 billion. The company, which once signed up Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi as part of its marketing deals, has witnessed a freefall in recent years due to a number of factors including poor financial decisions. Between 2017 and 2021, Byju’s made six acquisitions that did not generate the anticipated revenue. Byju’s US entity has filed for bankruptcy proceedings.

Besides poor acquisitions, aggressive marketing, and financial mismanagement are other factors that have contributed to Byju’s downfall. The company’s founder, Byju Raveendran, has a net worth amounting to zero today. 

Byju’s faces investor showdown

At present, the company is entangled in a battle with its investors at the NCLT over a $200 million fund raised through the rights issue. This comes after the company’s foreign lenders approached the tribunal seeking corporate insolvency proceedings against the firm.

Amid the dispute, Byju’s appeared before the NCLT on Wednesday requesting 48 hours to determine whether it should undertake not to pledge, sell, or transfer its assets. This case will now be heard on July 9.

 

Also Read

Byju's

Edtech major Byju's asks for 48 hrs to decide on selling or pledging shares

Byju's

Oppo claims Byju's owes Rs 13 crore, NCLT designates July 3 as 'Byju Day'

Subhash Chandra

Bombay HC directs Subhash Chandra to furnish documents sought by Sebi

Zee

ZEE can withdraw its merger implementation application: NCLT

Gavel, law

NCLAT orders NCLT to hear afresh insolvency plea by APL Apollo Tubes

Topics : Byju Raveendran NCLT cases NCLT Byju's BS Web Reports Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon