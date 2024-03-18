Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ather Energy all set to expand its presence in the family scooter segment

The size of the family scooter market is around 4.5-5 million units. We marked our presence in the segment through Ather 450 and now the ambition is to be a strong complete player, said an official

Ather Energy founders Swapnil Jain (left) &amp; Tarun Mehta

Ather Energy founders Swapnil Jain (left) & Tarun Mehta

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To deal with the rising competition from players like Ola Electric and TVS, Ather Energy is all set to expand its presence in the family scooter segment by launching Ather Rizta on April 6. Interestingly, this is a strategy to mark its presence in the segment, which contributes to 83 per cent of total two-wheeler sales in India. The company is also set to come up with electric motorbikes in the next three to five years, a senior executive told Business Standard.
"The size of the family scooter market is around 4.5-5 million units. We marked our presence in the segment through Ather 450 and now the ambition is to be a strong complete player,” said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy. Phokela added that the company is aggressively looking at the family segment rather than the performance segment, after facing stiff competition from Ola Electric and TVS.

According to data shared by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), Ola Electric’s market share in the electric two-wheeler segment is around 34 per cent so far in 2023-24, followed by TVS at 19 per cent and Ather Energy at 11 per cent. Bajaj too is a close competitor with an 11 per cent market share.

"So far we only played in the 20 per cent market in two-wheelers, which is the performance segment. We are targeting growth in the family segment now,” said Phokela. Based on industry data, the sale of two-wheelers in the performance sector comes to around 0.8 million. On the other hand, vehicles over 110 cc in the family segment come to around 2.4 million and below 110 cc come to around 3 million.
"Since we are targeting families, the focus of the new product will be on higher storage and improved screen size, among others,” he said. He added that the company wants the FAME subsidy to be extended to another two years at least, for a better industry. “We are planning to come up with electric motorbikes in the next three to five years,” Phokela added.

Also Read

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity

Ather Energy announces its new family-oriented electric scooter 'Rizta'

Auto major TVS Motor introduces NEO AMI 125 scooter in African market

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

New EV policy to help launch many premium-quality SUVs: VinFast Auto

Clinisys Laboratory Solutions to ramp up India hiring by 50% in 2024

Tata Sons to sell 23.4 mn TCS shares worth Rs 9,362 crore in block deal

Blinkit to be bigger than food delivery biz in a year: Zomato CEO

Chhattisgarh's SECL exceeds the overburden removal target for FY24

Topics : Ather Energy Scooters Scooters India Ola electric vehicles tvs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon