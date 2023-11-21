Auto major TVS Motor introduces NEO AMI 125 scooter in African market

Automobile major TVS Motor Company has launched its TVS NEO AMI 125 scooter in Africa. The company will sell the scooter in Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Togo, Ghana, Senegal, Benin, Nigeria, DR Congo, PR Congo, Chad, Central Africa Republic, and Niger through its dealership network. The scooter gets a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine, which is a 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC (Single Overhead Camshaft), fuel-injected engine unit that produces 9.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter will be sold in three colours: Violet blue, ruby red, and heritage black.

The company has business in more than 80 countries, which include geographies of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Last week, the company announced its entry into the European market as well. During the first half of the financial 2022-23 (FY23), the company's business included 25 per cent of exports.

Talking about the scooter's launch, Vice-President of International Business at TVS Motor Company, Rahul Nayak said, "We are very excited to add another high-performance product to our existing range of vehicles for the African continent. The TVS NEO AMI 125, addresses some of the unique requirements of African customers - vehicles with higher ground clearance, longer seats for a comfortable ride, and feature-rich vehicles to ease their daily commute. We are thrilled to launch this product and look forward to providing a hassle-free ride experience, great after-sales service, and affordable genuine spares."