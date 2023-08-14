Auditors' role comes under sharp focus in Adani Ports-Deloitte fracas

The dispute between Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and audit firm Deloitte has highlighted the tense relationships between companies and auditors in recent times. Deloitte, which resigned as the auditor for Adani Ports, had earlier quit as auditor of Byju's after the edtech company failed to file its annual financial results in time for the 2022 financial year. In June this year, the National Financial Reporting Authority stated that quitting audit assignments will not absolve an auditor of their responsibility if any fraud is detected during their tenure at a later stage.
