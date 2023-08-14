Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Auditors' role comes under sharp focus in Adani Ports-Deloitte fracas

38 auditors resigned in 2022-23, compared with 46 the previous year

deloitte
Premium

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The dispute between Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and audit firm Deloitte has highlighted the tense relationships between companies and auditors in recent times. Deloitte, which resigned as the auditor for Adani Ports, had earlier quit as auditor of Byju's after the edtech company failed to file its annual financial results in time for the 2022 financial year. In June this year, the National Financial Reporting Authority stated that quitting audit assignments will not absolve an auditor of their responsibility if any fraud is detected during their tenure at a later stage.

Interestingly, statistic

Also Read

Total cargo handling at APSEZ ports jump 19% in May, YTD numbers up 16%

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

Akasa Air widens gap with SpiceJet in domestic passenger market share

Sify Technologies to invest Rs 3,000 crore to expand data centres in India

Agri-food startup 'Farmers Fresh Zone' receives recognition from UN

Easy Trip Planners Q1 profit down 22% to Rs 26 cr, revenue at Rs 124 cr

Topics : Adani Group Deloitte survey

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box-Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon