Aurobindo Pharma commissions 4 plants in Andhra including Pen-G facility

The Rs 2,400 crore Pen-G plant is expected to start trial production in April and commercial production in a couple of months and the ramping up of the production will happen during the second quarter

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has commissioned four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for Penicillin-G, 6-Amino Penicillanic Acid (6-APA), Injectable products and Granulation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries.
Penicillin-G (Pen-G) facility, located in a SEZ at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, has a production capacity of 15,000 tonne per annum and also 180,000 tonne of gulcose, while 6-Amino Penicillanic Acid plant has a capacity to produce 3,600 tonne annually, the drug maker said in a press release.
The Rs 2,400 crore Pen-G plant is expected to start trial production in April and commercial production in a couple of months and the ramping up of the production will happen during the second quarter of the current fiscal, a senior official of the city-based drug maker had earlier said.
The plant was approved under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Promotion of Domestic Manufacturing of Critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs)/Drug Intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in the country.
The injectable plant has the capacity to produce 285 millions of Vials/Ampoules annually and the Granulated products plant will produce 13,200 tonne annually, Aurobindo said.

Topics : Aurobindo Pharma Andhra Pradesh Pharma industry

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

