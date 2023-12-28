Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Automotive firm Emmforce Autotech files draft papers to raise funds via IPO

The public issue will be entirely a fresh issue of up to 55,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, the company said in a statement on Thursday

IPO

Post the completion of the IPO, the company's shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Ltd, a platform for small and medium enterprises, it added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automotive components manufacturer Emmforce Autotech has filed draft papers to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The public issue will be entirely a fresh issue of up to 55,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Post the completion of the IPO, the company's shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Ltd, a platform for small and medium enterprises, it added.
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards investment in its subsidiary, Emmforce Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd (EMSPL).
Proceeds will also be used to meet the working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
"We are planning to invest proceeds from the IPO in our subsidiary company EMSPL to expand its manufacturing capabilities and cater to untapped territories, including Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and India," Ashok Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Emmforce Autotech Ltd, said.
The firm, promoted by Mehta, recorded a revenue of Rs 48.75 crore and a profit of Rs 4.38 crore in FY23.
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager, and Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue.
The Panchuka-based company manufactures niche automotive drivetrain parts like differential housings, spindles, axles and shafts, and gear shifters etc.

Also Read

BSE SME stocks see total m-cap crossing Rs 1 trn on investor exuberance

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Year Ender 2023: Shiv Nadar, Savitri Jindal make the biggest leap in wealth

Ratan Tata to divest all his 77,900 shares of FirstCry in upcoming IPO

More than 196,000 cos, LLPs incorporated till Nov this year: Govt

Corporates relook at work-from-home policy as Covid cases resurge

Black Box eyes 3x growth to $2 bn by 2027 with focus on critical infra

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : automotive industry Automotive Component initial public offering (IPO) NSE SME platform BSE IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon