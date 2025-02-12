Business Standard

Avaada Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh: Chairman

Avaada Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh: Chairman

He said that this investment will be made in the fields of solar energy, wind energy, pumped storage, and battery storage

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Avaada Group, one of the leading groups in the renewable energy sector in the country, has announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. Vineet Mittal, chairman of Avaada Group, said at the MP-GIS 2025 Curtain Raiser event held in New Delhi on Wednesday, "In 2013, we installed a renewable energy plant of 151 MW capacity in Madhya Pradesh, and now we are going to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the renewable energy sector of the state."
 
He said that this investment will be made in the fields of solar energy, wind energy, pumped storage, and battery storage. Mittal said that most of the investment will be made in the Bundelkhand and Malwa regions, which will create thousands of jobs. Mittal further said, "Avaada wants to encourage companies from Madhya Pradesh to work with us. Madhya Pradesh is not free from challenges, but problems are also resolved there in time. This is the strength of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has told me that he himself is a single-window clearance. Such statements give strength."
 
 
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav invited investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh. He said, "If we do not talk to industrialists, how will investment come?" The chief minister said that land prices in Madhya Pradesh are much lower than in Delhi and Mumbai. Giving the example of Avaada Group, he said that it is beneficial for industrialists to buy land in Madhya Pradesh and start business. He also mentioned the incentives being given to businesses in various industrial activities.
 
Madhya Pradesh chief secretary Anurag Jain said that 11 policies have been approved afresh in a month. He described the state's 'Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2025' as the mother policy, which also includes 11 other policies. So far, a total of 20 policies have been approved, and eight to 10 new policies will be introduced soon.
 
At the beginning of the programme, principal secretary of the state's industrial policy and investment promotion department Raghavendra Singh said that Madhya Pradesh is among the fastest-growing states in the country. He called upon investors to come to Bhopal for the Global Investors Summit and take advantage of the investment opportunities in the state.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

