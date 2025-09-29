Monday, September 29, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avenue Supermarts raises ₹100 cr short term debt; opens new store in Delhi

Avenue Supermarts raises ₹100 cr short term debt; opens new store in Delhi

The commercial paper, which has been issued on Monday and will mature after 91 days on December 29, 2025, bears a coupon rate of 6 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 29 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the D-Mart retail chain stores, has raised Rs 100 crore in short-term debt through the issuance of commercial paper.

The commercial paper, which has been issued on Monday and will mature after 91 days on December 29, 2025, bears a coupon rate of 6 per cent.

The said commercial paper (CP) is proposed to be listed on the BSE, said a regulatory filing by the company. The CP has a Credit Rating of ICRA A1+', it added.

In a separate filing, Avenue Supermarts informed that it has opened a new store in New Delhi at Epicah Mall & Business Centre, Moti Nagar on Tuesday.

 

With this, the total number of D-Mart stores "as on date stands at 431", it added.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

