Average daily domestic traffic jumps by 3.78% in February, shows data

As the demand remains high, four of out six major carriers recorded load factors at above 90 per cent in February

China's domestic air traffic falters due to repeated small Covid outbreaks

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

The average daily domestic air traffic jumped by 3.78 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to 439,464 passengers in February, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data reviewed by Business Standard.

On the other hand, as the international travel season is receding in India along with the winter season, the average daily international air traffic decreased by 3.07 per cent MoM to 205,946 passengers in February, as per the data.
As the demand remains high, four of out six major carriers recorded load factors at above 90 per cent in February.

Daily traffic chart

Month Average daily domestic flights Average daily domestic passengers Average daily international flights (arrivals plus departures) Average daily international passengers (arrivals plus departures)
October 2912 407828 1067 183142
November 2950 423883 1115 198455
December 2935 445609 1121 209787
January 2832 423438 1139 212479
Feb in 2024 2961 439464 1135 205946
Increase/decrease in Feb as compared to Jan (in %) 4.54% 3.78% -0.35% -3.07%

Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Average daily load factor of airlines (in %)

  IndiGo Air India SpiceJet Vistara AIX Connect Akasa Air
October 83.36 90.16 89.01 87.59 83.29 88.56
November 85.67 89.29 90.25 88.30 85.28 90.99
December 90.76 92.87 92.94 92.13 88.94 94.05
January in 2024 89.61 92.98 93.11 92.33 87.74 92.39
Feb in 2024 88.63 92.24 94.54 92.97 87.41 92.16

Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Topics : Air passengers india air traffic Indian companies Civil Aviation

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

