Average daily domestic traffic jumps by 3.78% in February, shows data

The average daily domestic air traffic jumped by 3.78 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to 439,464 passengers in February, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation's data reviewed by Business Standard.

On the other hand, as the international travel season is receding in India along with the winter season, the average daily international air traffic decreased by 3.07 per cent MoM to 205,946 passengers in February, as per the data.