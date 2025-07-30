Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Axiscades secures ₹600 crore defence orders for indigenous platforms

Axiscades secures ₹600 crore defence orders for indigenous platforms

The orders will be executed through Axiscades' subsidiaries operating in the defence space, over the next 3 to 5 years, the company said

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Axiscades on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹600 crore in defence space. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹600 crore in defence space.

The orders involve development and supply of advanced sub-systems for "some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms" being developed by leading Defence agencies like the DRDO and the Defence PSUs, Axiscades said in a statement.

The cumulative value of these orders stood at around ₹600 crore.

The orders will be executed through Axiscades' subsidiaries operating in the defence space, over the next 3 to 5 years, the company said.

"Our partnerships on these critical programs reflect our core strength in high-performance radar, sonar, and signal processing electronics. We are contributing to indigenous platforms that will define the future of India's Defence preparedness," the company's Chief Technical Official (CTO) C Manikandan said.

 

In June, Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies, one of the subsidiary companies of Axiscades, had signed an agreement with European missile systems major MBDA to set up a defence facility in Karnataka.

"The facility will be equipped with test bench laboratories, infrastructure for missile launchers, specialized equipment, and trained technical personnel to support MBDA's advanced systems engineering requirements," the company had said.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors like energy, heavy engineering, aerospace, defence, automotive among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : defence firms defence sector Defence plan

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

