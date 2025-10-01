Bajaj Auto reports 9% jump in September vehicle sales at 510,504 units

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales, including exports, to 510,504 units in September.
The Pune-based automobile firm had posted total sales of 469,531 vehicles in September 2024, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 325,252 units last month, as compared to 311,887 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4 per cent.
Exports during the month under review jumped 18 per cent to 185,252 vehicles, from 157,644 vehicles in the year-ago period, the company said.
Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market rose by 5 per cent year-on-year to 273,188 units in September, as against 259,333 units in the same month last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)