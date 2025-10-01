Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Auto reports 9% jump in September vehicle sales at 510,504 units

Bajaj Auto reports 9% jump in September vehicle sales at 510,504 units

The Pune-based automobile firm had posted total sales of 469,531 vehicles in September 2024

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales. Photo: X@_bajaj_auto_ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales, including exports, to 510,504 units in September.

The Pune-based automobile firm had posted total sales of 469,531 vehicles in September 2024, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 325,252 units last month, as compared to 311,887 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4 per cent.

Exports during the month under review jumped 18 per cent to 185,252 vehicles, from 157,644 vehicles in the year-ago period, the company said.

Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market rose by 5 per cent year-on-year to 273,188 units in September, as against 259,333 units in the same month last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Inox, PVR Inox

CCI orders probe into PVR Inox over 'unfair fee' charged to film producers

obesity drug market

Weight-loss drug Ozempic receives CDSCO approval for India launchpremium

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank served GST demand notice of ₹216 crore by tax authorities

reliance infrastructures rinfra

ED conducts searches at Reliance Infrastructure premises in Fema probe

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Optiemus Infra, Ordinary Theory form joint venture for enterprise hardware

Topics : Bajaj Auto Auto makers Car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon